International

Denmark Blasts: Two Explosions Rock Area Around Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen; No Injury Reported

Police said no one had been injured and they were investigating whether there was a link between the blasts and the Israeli diplomatic mission, which is close by several other embassies.

Blast reported near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen
Blast reported near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen Photo: X/ @turkiyetodaycom
info_icon

Police in the Danish capital said two predawn explosions took place Wednesday in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, prompting the nearby Jewish school to close for the day.

Police said no one had been injured and they were investigating whether there was a link between the blasts and the Israeli diplomatic mission, which is close by several other embassies.

They declined to say whether anyone had been arrested.

Heavily armed officers, search dogs and forensic teams were inspecting the area which had been cordoned off.

Copenhagen's Jewish school, Carolineskolen, which is just down the street from the embassy, was already due to remain closed on Thursday and Friday for the Jewish New Year holidays, Michael Rachlin, a spokesperson for Denmark's Jewish community told The Associated Press.

There will also be extra security around the main synagogue in downtown Copenhagen, the Jewish community said in a statement. Community chairman Henrik Goldstein wrote that he “would like to encourage people to be aware when moving in public spaces.”

“And be critical of what you hear on social media and rumours,” he wrote, adding that “there is no reason to refrain from participating in Jewish life.”

Police refused to give details about the intensity of the reported blasts or the damage they may have caused.

On Tuesday night, the area around the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm was also closed off after a loud bang was reported. Police later announced that findings from the scene indicated that the embassy was hit by bullets. No one has been arrested, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Oman, 5th T20I Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  2. Women's T20 World Cup, Group A Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know
  3. Qatar Vs Denmark Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Kenya Vs Kuwait Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. South Korea Vs Indonesia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: INA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Champions League: PSG Were No Match To 'Superior' Arsenal, Concedes Luis Enrique
  2. Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Arteta Lauds 'Unbelievable' Havertz
  3. Barcelona 5-0 Young Boys, Champions League: Raphinha Proud Of Barca Response
  4. Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City, Champions League: Guardiola All Praise For McAtee
  5. Bayer Leverkusen Pip AC Milan 1-0 To Win Second Straight Champions League Game - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Out Of Jail On 20-Day Parole
  2. Maharashtra Govt Forms Inquiry Commission To Investigate Alleged Encounter Of Badlapur Rape Accused
  3. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments
  4. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Again After Release, Leh Apex Body Calls It 'Illegal' |All You Need To Know
  5. 'We Don't Ask People...': Isha Foundation After Madras HC Order On Two Girls 'Being Kept Captive'
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israeli Military Asks People Of 24 Villages In Lebanon To Evacuate; Israel's Air, Ground Op In Gaza Kills 51
  2. Women's Role In Catholic Church Tops Agenda As Pope Opens Second Phase Of Big Reform Project
  3. What After Nasrallah
  4. Hurricane Helene: Two Tennessee Factory Workers Died After Being Swept In Flood, Death Toll Passes 150
  5. US Vice Presidential Debate: What Was Discussed And Who Won
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3