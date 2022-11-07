Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Days After ‘Mass Layoff,’ Twitter Requests Dozens Of Terminated Employees To Return: Reports

Twitter’s ‘mass layoff’ plan as part of a global job cut to achieve Musk’s vision for “economies of scale” began with the firing of Indian origin CEO Parag Agrawal.

Twitter logo
Twitter logo AP

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:23 am

As per media reports, three days after social media giant Twitter laid off roughly half its staff following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition on October 27, the firm is now reaching out to dozens of its laid off workers and asking them to return, citing ‘mistakes’ in lay off orders. 

Some of those who are being requested to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before the management realized that their skills and experience may be necessary to build the new features that Musk envisions, the report published by Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the move.

On Friday, Twitter let go of nearly 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth posted in a tweet. 

Other staff members tweeted saying teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those targeted, as were some product and engineering teams.

Twitter’s ‘mass layoff’ plan as part of a global job cut to achieve Musk’s vision for “economies of scale” began with the firing of Indian origin CEO Parag Agrawal. Musk subsequently also dissolved the social media firm’s former Board of Directors.

International Twitter CEO Twitter Elon Musk On Twitter Layoffs Twitter Layoffs Elon Musk Parag Agrawal
