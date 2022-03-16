Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Council Of Europe Expels Russia From Human Rights Body

The Council of Europe expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 7:02 pm

The Council of Europe on Wednesday expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine.

The 47-nation organisation's committee of ministers said in statement that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership.”

The decision comes on the heels of weeks of condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine. Early in the week, the group's parliamentary assembly already initiated the process of expulsion and unanimously backed that Russia would be kicked out.

