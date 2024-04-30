International

Cirque du Soleil Performers Woo Fans At Santa Monica Beach | In Pics

Cirque du Soleil performers enchanted fans at Santa Monica Beach during a meet-and-greet. Cirque du Soleil announced their return to the Santa Monica Pier in a show called Kooza, on Oct. 19, 2024, after being gone for over a decade.

Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil performer Mitch Wynter, center, is joined by fellow performers Sender Enkhtur, right, and Wei-Liang Lin at Santa Monica Beach for a meet-and-greet with fans.

1/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil contortionist Sender Enkhtur strikes a pose at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California. Cirque du Soleil announced their return to the Santa Monica Pier this fall after being gone for over a decade.

Advertisement

2/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil performers Mitch Wynter, left, Sender Enkhtur, center, and Wei-Liang Lin pose at Santa Monica Beach for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Advertisement

3/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil performer Wei-Liang Lin spins Diablos while standing on an I-Beam at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.

4/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil contortionist Sender Enkhtur takes a bite on a pretzel as she poses for a photo at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.Cirque du Soleil Return

Advertisement

5/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil performer Mitch Wynter, known as the, Trickster, left, is joined by contortionist Sender Enkhtur, center, and Wei-Liang Lin at Santa Monica Beach as they pose for photos in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement

6/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil contortionist Sender Enkhtur prepares to take a bite on a pretzel as she poses for a photo at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement

7/7
Cirque du Soleil Return
Cirque du Soleil Return | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel

Cirque du Soleil performer Wei-Liang Lin spins the Diablos while standing on an I-Beam at Santa Monica beach in Santa Monica, California.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Why Kejriwal Was Arrested Before LS Polls, SC Asks ED