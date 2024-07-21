International

Chinese President Jinping Pens 'Beautiful Letter' To Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt

During his tenure as POTUS, Trump developed a close relationship with his Chinese counterpart. Speaking at his first rally after the assassination attempt, Trump shared that he received a "beautiful letter" from Jinping.

Days after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote a "beautiful letter" to the former US president. The letter comes after a 20-year-old shooter tried to assassinate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennysylvania.

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"(Xi) wrote me a beautiful note the other day when he heard about what happened," Trump told the crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, his first campaign rally since the July 13 assassination attempt.

On July 13, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired six to eight shots at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one rallygoer and injuring the former President.

While Trump managed to narrowly escape the assassination attempt, Crooks was neutralised and shot dead by Secret Service officials.

Speaking to rallygoers in Michigan, Trump, who was nominated as the presidential candidate by the Republicans, shared that during his tenure as President and his economic policy towards China from 2016 to 2020, Trump "got along very well with President Xi."

World leaders across the globe such as Indian PM Narendra Moid, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and even US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting at the rally and attempt on the life of presidential candidate Trump.

