'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt

On a journalist's question whether US suspects the involvement of foreign country in the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump, US Defense Press Secretary Major General Patric Ryder on Tuesday said he will have to refer any query on the investigation in the matter to the FBI or secret services.
A Pakistani journalist, Jahanzaib Ali, cited "news stories of foreign intelligence agencies involved in the assassination attempt on US citizen in New York and also in Canada" to ask his question.
The question appeared to be hinting towards the alleged assassination attempt India-designated terrorist and pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice co-founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York and the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has been accused of being involved in both the cases.
"It is about the assassination attempt on President Trump. I don't know if US military is involved in the investigations. But do you think that any foreign country involved in this kind of assassination attempt to create disturbance in this country?" Jahanzaib Ali asked.
"We have -- watching a lot of news stories on the media that maybe any foreign country -- because we -- recently we have seen that a foreign government and foreign intelligence agencies involved in the assassination attempt on US citizen here in New York and also in Canada. So, do you think that any foreign country can perform this?" he said.
Answering the question, General Ryder's said: "Yeah, I mean, as it relates to the attempted assassination of former President Trump, I -- I would point you to Secretary Austin's statement over the weekend condemning the violence, has absolutely no place in our democracy."
Genereal Ryder added, "As it relates to that attempt, I'd have to refer you to the FBI and the Secret Service for any questions on -- on the investigation."
Former US president Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.
The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition.