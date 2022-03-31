Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

China's Xi Strongly Backs Afghanistan At Regional Conference

China follows what it calls a strict policy of “non-intervention" in other countries' internal affairs, including opposing those staged for humanitarian purposes unless sanctioned by the United Nations. Despite that, Beijing is frequently accused of meddling to further its own domestic and international interests. Special envoys for Afghanistan from China, the United States and Russia, a group known as the “Extended Troika”, were also meeting concurrently in Tunxi.

China's Xi Strongly Backs Afghanistan At Regional Conference
Chinese president Xi Jinping.(File photo) AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:53 pm

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday issued strong backing for Afghanistan at a regional conference, while making no mention of human rights abuses by the country's Taliban leaders. Xi pledged China's support in a message to a gathering of representatives from Afghanistan, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in a central Chinese city that spotlights Beijing's aspirations to play a leading role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces last August. A “peaceful, stable, developed and prosperous Afghanistan” is what Afghans aspire to, which “serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community”, Xi said. “China has all along respected Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and is committed to supporting Afghanistan's peaceful and stable development," Xi said in his message to the gathering in Tunxi, a centre of the tourism industry in Anhui province. Xi gave no specifics, although China has already shipped emergency aid to Afghanistan and is seeking to develop copper mining there.


China follows what it calls a strict policy of “non-intervention" in other countries' internal affairs, including opposing those staged for humanitarian purposes unless sanctioned by the United Nations. Despite that, Beijing is frequently accused of meddling to further its own domestic and international interests. Special envoys for Afghanistan from China, the United States and Russia, a group known as the “Extended Troika”, were also meeting concurrently in Tunxi. Although it has yet to recognise the Taliban government, China has moved quickly to shore up its ties with the radical Islamic group. A month before the Taliban took power, Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a high-powered delegation from the group for a July 28, 2021, meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. Wang referred to the group as “pivotal” force important to peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Related stories

Ukrainians In US Mobilise To Help 100,000 Expected Refugees

Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell To 72 Retiring Members

Rahul Demands Rollback In Prices Of Fuel, Leads Protest Against Hike


On that and other occasions, Chinese have pushed the Taliban for assurances they will not permit operations within Afghanistan's borders by members of China's Turkic Muslim Uyghur minority intent on overthrowing Chinese rule in their native region of Xinjiang. Wang also made a surprise stop in Kabul last week to meet Taliban leaders, even as the international community fumed over the hard-line movement's broken promise a day earlier to open schools to girls beyond the sixth grade. China has studiously avoided mentioning the limits on girls' education and other human rights abuses, particularly those targeting women, while keeping its Kabul embassy open. The foreign ministers of Qatar and Indonesia have been invited to the meeting of neighbouring states as guests. Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is representing Afghanistan at the meeting. 

PTI INPUTS

Tags

International International Xi Jinping Jinping Xi Jinping News Xi Jinping China Chinese President Xi Jinping Xi Jinpping China's President Xi Jinping China Xi Jinping Xi Jinping Speech Xi Jinping Family Xi Jinping Taiwan Xi Jinping Policies Xi Jinping Politics President Xi Jinping Xi Jinping Australia Xi Jinping On Ukraine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities