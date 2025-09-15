China Accuses Nvidia Of Breaching Anti-Monopoly Laws Amid Ongoing Trade Talks

Beijing and Washington last met in July, when they agreed to extend their tariff truce by 90 days until 10 November, easing import taxes that had climbed above 100% on each other’s goods.

The development coincided with a second round of US-China trade talks in Spain, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Photo: X.com
- China’s regulator accuses Nvidia of violating anti-monopoly laws, though no details were disclosed, with investigations continuing.

- US-China trade talks in Spain focused on tariffs, semiconductor exports, and TikTok’s future, with further talks planned next month.

- Trump signals progress, hinting at a deal to avert a US TikTok ban, while Nvidia’s chip access to China remains under discussion.

China’s market regulator has accused US chipmaker Nvidia of violating the country’s anti-monopoly laws, adding fresh strain to already tense economic ties between the two nations. The watchdog did not specify how the company had breached regulations but said investigations were ongoing.

The development coincided with a second round of US-China trade talks in Spain, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The negotiations focused on tariffs, semiconductor exports, and the future of TikTok, which faces the risk of a ban in the United States unless a domestic buyer is secured.

“We had very good discussions,” Bessent said after the talks, adding that further negotiations are scheduled next month at a different venue. President Donald Trump later hinted that a deal had been reached to avoid a TikTok ban.

China’s probe into Nvidia, launched in December, is seen as a response to US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to Chinese firms. The Madrid discussions also touched on whether Nvidia’s chips would be permitted to enter China under tightened trade rules.

