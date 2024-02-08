International

Chilean Navy Aids Villa Independencia, El Olivar Devastated By Vina Del Mar Forest Fires, Over A Hundred Lives Lost

Chile faces a harrowing crisis as devastating forest fires sweep through Vina del Mar, claiming over a hundred lives, prompting the Chilean Navy to aid the affected Villa Independencia and El Olivar neighborhoods.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 8, 2024

Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Chilean Navy personnel walk past overturned, charred cars as they deploy to help aid the Villa Independencia neighborhood affected by forest fires in Vina del Mar, Chile.

1/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

A man peers from the tent where he camped for the night at the spot where his home stood before it was destroyed by a forest fire in the Villa Independencia neighborhood of Vina del Mar, Chile.

2/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Aminta Guerra stands inside what is left of her charred home after a deadly forest fire affected the El Olivar neighborhood of Vina del Mar, Chile.

Advertisement
3/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

A view of homes burnt during forest fires that blazed through the El Olivar neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile. Areas around Vina del Mar have been among the hardest-hit by fires that broke out in central Chile three day earlier, resulting in the deaths of more than a hundred people.

Advertisement
4/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Patricio Monsalvez heals his dog Muller's burnt paw, with the help of volunteers, next to a home that was burned to the ground during forest fires in Vina del Mar, Chile.

Advertisement
5/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: Martin Thomas, Aton Chile via AP

Vacationers play paddle ball on a beach backdropped by a darkening sky caused by smoke from nearby forest fires, in Viña del Mar, Chile.

Advertisement
6/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Firefighters take a break after fighting the flames of a forest fire reaching Vina del Mar, Chile.

7/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

A person looks at a burned-out house after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile.

8/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

A resident flees an encroaching forest fire in Vina del Mar, Chile.

9/9
Chile Forest Fires
Chile Forest Fires | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

The sun sets as smoke fills the sky caused by the forest fire encroaching on Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Officials say intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have lef.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement