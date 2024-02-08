Chilean Navy Aids Villa Independencia, El Olivar Devastated By Vina Del Mar Forest Fires, Over A Hundred Lives Lost

Chilean Navy personnel walk past overturned, charred cars as they deploy to help aid the Villa Independencia neighborhood affected by forest fires in Vina del Mar, Chile.
A man peers from the tent where he camped for the night at the spot where his home stood before it was destroyed by a forest fire in the Villa Independencia neighborhood of Vina del Mar, Chile.
Aminta Guerra stands inside what is left of her charred home after a deadly forest fire affected the El Olivar neighborhood of Vina del Mar, Chile.
A view of homes burnt during forest fires that blazed through the El Olivar neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile. Areas around Vina del Mar have been among the hardest-hit by fires that broke out in central Chile three day earlier, resulting in the deaths of more than a hundred people.
Patricio Monsalvez heals his dog Muller's burnt paw, with the help of volunteers, next to a home that was burned to the ground during forest fires in Vina del Mar, Chile.
Vacationers play paddle ball on a beach backdropped by a darkening sky caused by smoke from nearby forest fires, in Viña del Mar, Chile.
Firefighters take a break after fighting the flames of a forest fire reaching Vina del Mar, Chile.
A person looks at a burned-out house after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile.
A resident flees an encroaching forest fire in Vina del Mar, Chile.
The sun sets as smoke fills the sky caused by the forest fire encroaching on Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Officials say intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have lef.