Blast Derails Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Sindh; Multiple Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

Heavy police and paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area, and evidence is being collected to determine the nature of the blast.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
pakistan
Blast Derails Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Sindh; Multiple Injured, Rescue Ops Underway
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A blast near Somarwah in Shikarpur district derailed at least five coaches of the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, injuring several passengers.

  • The Jaffar Express, running between Quetta and Peshawar, has been repeatedly targeted this year, including a deadly hijacking in March that killed 26 people.

Triggered by a blast, at least five bogies of a train derailed in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh province on Tuesday. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The explosion, derailing the Jafar Express, occurred near Somarwah, close to Sultan Kot in Shikarpur district of Sindh. The rescue operation is underway, PTI reported.

The area has been cordoned off, with the presence of heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces. Evidence to ascertain the nature of the explosion is also being collected. 

The railway track has sustained significant damage, initial reports suggested.

The Jafar Express has been targeted multiple times this year, with the deadliest attack in March when the train was hijacked, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including security personnel. The train runs between Quetta and Peshawar.

In September this year, an explosion on the railway track in the Dasht area of Mastung, Balochistan, damaged one coach of the Jaffar Express and derailed six others, injuring 12 passengers. 

Representative image - File photo
Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier, on August 10, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mastung had derailed six coaches of the same train, leaving four people injured. Just days before, on August 4, the train’s pilot engine came under gunfire near Kolpur — an attack claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army. 

Related Content
Related Content

In another incident in June 2025, an explosion in Sindh’s Jacobabad district derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express, though no casualties were reported.

The March 11 attack led to a targeted rescue operation, rescuing 354 hostages.

Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Quetta, - | Photo: AP
Pakistan Train Hijack: 104 Passengers Rescued, 16 Militants Killed As Security Forces Continue Rescue Operation

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Elect To Bowl First

  2. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  3. Bernard Julien Obituary: A Look Back At The Journey Of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup Hero

  4. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  3. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana