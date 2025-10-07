Blast Derails Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Sindh; Multiple Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

A blast near Somarwah in Shikarpur district derailed at least five coaches of the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, injuring several passengers.
The Jaffar Express, running between Quetta and Peshawar, has been repeatedly targeted this year, including a deadly hijacking in March that killed 26 people.
Triggered by a blast, at least five bogies of a train derailed in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh province on Tuesday. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
The explosion, derailing the Jafar Express, occurred near Somarwah, close to Sultan Kot in Shikarpur district of Sindh. The rescue operation is underway, PTI reported.
The area has been cordoned off, with the presence of heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces. Evidence to ascertain the nature of the explosion is also being collected.
The railway track has sustained significant damage, initial reports suggested.
The Jafar Express has been targeted multiple times this year, with the deadliest attack in March when the train was hijacked, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including security personnel. The train runs between Quetta and Peshawar.
In September this year, an explosion on the railway track in the Dasht area of Mastung, Balochistan, damaged one coach of the Jaffar Express and derailed six others, injuring 12 passengers.
Earlier, on August 10, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mastung had derailed six coaches of the same train, leaving four people injured. Just days before, on August 4, the train’s pilot engine came under gunfire near Kolpur — an attack claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army.
In another incident in June 2025, an explosion in Sindh’s Jacobabad district derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express, though no casualties were reported.