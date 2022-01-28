Friday, Jan 28, 2022
BJP Fields Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyay From Tehri

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kishore Upadhyay, the former state Congress President, who joined BJP on Thursday will fight elections from Tehri assembly constituency.

Former Uttarakhand Congress President Kishore Upadhyay will fight assembly elections from Tehri from a BJP ticket - Facebook

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 1:38 pm

The BJP on Friday named Kishore Upadhyay, a former state Congress president who joined it on Thursday, as its candidate from Tehri assembly seat in Uttarakhand. 

The party also fielded Brij Bhushan Gairola from Doiwala, from where former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is the sitting MLA but has expressed his unwillingness to contest the poll this time. 

With the announcement, the BJP has now named all its candidates for the February 14 elections to the 70-member assembly. 

The BJP is in power in the state. 

Unhappy with shrinking space for him in the Congress, Upadhyay had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Tags

International Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Uttarakhand Assembly Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Elections 2022
