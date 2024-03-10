Biden: Netanyahu ''Hurting Israel'' By Not Preventing More Civilian Deaths In Gaza

Biden said of the death toll in Gaza, “it's contrary to what Israel stands for. And I think it's a big mistake.”

Biden said a potential Israeli invasion of the Gaza city of Rafah, where more than 1.3 million Palestinians are sheltering, is “a red line” for him, but said he would not cut off weapons like the Iron Dome missile interceptors which protect the Israeli civilian populace from rocket attacks in the region.

“It is a red line,” he said, when asked about Rafah, “but I'm never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical, so there's no red line I'm going to cut off all weapons so they don't have the Iron Dome to protect them.”