Bangladesh Unrest: Students Vow To Continue Protests Despite SC Ruling To Scale Back Job Quotas

Despite the Supreme Court ruling to scale back the job quotas, students and student organisations have vowed to continue the protests until all their demands are met.

Students Vow To Continue Protests Despite SC Ruling To Scale Back Job Quotas | Photo: AP
As unrest continues to grip Bangladesh, the top court ordered a scale back of the quotas for government jobs, paving the way for 93 percent of merit-based recruitment.

However, despite the Supreme Court ruling, students have vowed to continue the protests until all their demands are met.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Supreme Court ordered a scale back of the quota system in government jobs. With this ruling, the reservation of grandchildren of veterans came down from 30 percent to five percent.

The top court ordered 93 percent of the jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system. The remaining two percent will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities, disabled and transgender people.

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, July 18, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rajib Dhar)
Bangladesh Supreme Court Orders To Reduce Job Quotas After Massive Anti-Quota Protests

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Supreme Court's ruling comes after  days after the protests part of the 2024 Quota Reform movement turned violent. As per reports, the protests turned violent after groups affiliated with the ruling Awami League attacked protesters.

Campaigners, students and activists have also accused the police of using “unlawful force” against protesters.

Students Vow To Continue Protests

Despite the SC ruling, students have vowed to continue the nationwide protests. As per reports, student leaders have stated that they will not stop until their key demands are met - which include the release of those jailed, and the resignations of officials responsible for the violence.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League, led by PM Sheikh Hasina, has blamed the opposition parties, especially the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for "creating anarchy".

Indian students upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post - | Photo: PTI
Bangladesh Protests: Indian Students Return Home Amid Quota Unrest

BY Photo Webdesk

Amid the deadly unrest, foreign national students fled the nation. Several Indian and Nepalese students crossed the border back home as the violence escalated in Dhaka and other regions.

As per the official data from the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 4,500 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh amid the violence.

