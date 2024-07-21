Bangladesh Unrest: Students Vow To Continue Protests Despite SC Ruling To Scale Back Job Quotas

As unrest continues to grip Bangladesh, the top court ordered a scale back of the quotas for government jobs, paving the way for 93 percent of merit-based recruitment.
However, despite the Supreme Court ruling, students have vowed to continue the protests until all their demands are met.
On Sunday, the Bangladesh Supreme Court ordered a scale back of the quota system in government jobs. With this ruling, the reservation of grandchildren of veterans came down from 30 percent to five percent.
The top court ordered 93 percent of the jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system. The remaining two percent will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities, disabled and transgender people.
The Supreme Court's ruling comes after days after the protests part of the 2024 Quota Reform movement turned violent. As per reports, the protests turned violent after groups affiliated with the ruling Awami League attacked protesters.
Campaigners, students and activists have also accused the police of using “unlawful force” against protesters.
Students Vow To Continue Protests
Despite the SC ruling, students have vowed to continue the nationwide protests. As per reports, student leaders have stated that they will not stop until their key demands are met - which include the release of those jailed, and the resignations of officials responsible for the violence.
Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League, led by PM Sheikh Hasina, has blamed the opposition parties, especially the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for "creating anarchy".
Amid the deadly unrest, foreign national students fled the nation. Several Indian and Nepalese students crossed the border back home as the violence escalated in Dhaka and other regions.
As per the official data from the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 4,500 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh amid the violence.