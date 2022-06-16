Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Bangladesh Clears Intake Well For Tripura Water Treatment Plant

Bangladesh government has passed the proposal for setting up an intake-tank.

Bangladesh Clears Intake Well For Tripura Water Treatment Plant

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:50 am

Agartala, Jun 15 (PTI)  Bangladesh government has cleared the proposal of setting up an intake well, a critical facility for the water treatment plant in Sabroom division of South Tripura district, an official said on Wednesday. 

        

The project, which has been pending for long years, on completion will collect 20.32 litres of water per second from Feni river, which flows from India to Bangladesh, the sub divisional officer of Tripura drinking water and sanitation department, Debabrata Tripura said.

       

The intake well has been given the green signal at a meeting between Bangladesh delegation headed by the chief engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board, Chittagong, Ramjan Ali Pramanik  and the Indian delegation led by South Tripura district magistrate Saju Vaheed, he said.

        

“The joint technical committee visited the newly identified site of the intake well in Feni river on Tuesday and finalized the site which is just 15 m from the international border”, Tripura said.

        

Tripura said a copy of the design of the intake well was shared with the Bangladesh delegates and it ensured to convey the approval from the competent authority on an urgent basis to begin the water treatment project.

        

The construction of the intake well has been pending since 2012 due to persistent objection from the Border Guard Bangladesh. The water treatment plant is a strategic infrastructure for the people of Sabroom as there is no such facility in the border subdivision.

“With the latest development, all obstacles for setting up a water treatment plant at Sabroom have been removed. The work will get underway after the permission by the state government and the BSF”,  Tripura said. 

