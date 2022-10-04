Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Austin To Host Pak Army Chief For Talks At Pentagon

There are signs that the two countries are enhancing their military engagement, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to host Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The Pentagon building
Austin To Host Pak Army Chief For Talks At Pentagon

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 9:50 am

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday will host Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon for talks amidst signs of enhanced military engagement between the two countries.

Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in the town meeting with top officials of the Biden Administration, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Bajwa will be accorded an "enhanced honour cordon" at the riverside entrance of the Pentagon by Austin following which the two will be holding a meeting on bilateral and regional issues.

America’s engagement with Pakistan, in particular with its military, has increased in recent months. Last month, the US announced a USD450 million F-16 fighter jet sustenance package for Pakistan. 

