Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Air India Plane Enroute To Kyiv Called Back Due To Closure Of Ukrainian Airspace

Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) after the Air India flight had departed from Delhi on Thursday morning, which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine 'are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation'.

Air India Plane Enroute To Kyiv Called Back Due To Closure Of Ukrainian Airspace
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 7:26 pm

An Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation was called back to Delhi due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace amid the Russian military offensive.

After the Air India flight had departed from Delhi on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation".

Air India and the central government then decided to call back the plane to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi.

An airline spokesperson said the Air India flight AI 1947 is returning as a NOTAM has been issued at Kyiv.

The flight started from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here at around 7.30 am for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv. 

Related stories

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Vladimir Putin Warns US, NATO

The flight landed back at the IGIA at around 1 PM on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport at around 7.45 am on Thursday.

"There were 182 Indian nationals onboard the flight and majority of them were students... A couple of more flights have been scheduled," Anju Wariah, Director at STIC Group, said.

The group is the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Ukraine International Airlines in India.

After weeks of rising tensions, Russia on Thursday announced a military operation against Ukraine.

Air India's Thursday flight was scheduled to be the second flight to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation. The first flight, operated on February 22, brought back around 240 people.

On February 19, Air India announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. 

Tags

International Air India Flight Ukrainian Airspace Russia-Ukraine Crisis Air India Flight Path Kyiv Russia Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Security Amid Russia's Attack On Ukraine

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Security Amid Russia's Attack On Ukraine

Science Amazing, But No Global Coordination: WHO Chief Scientist On COVID-19 Pandemic

India Needs To Find ‘Suitable Balance’ On Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Diplomats

Study Abroad: Is Scholarship A Marketing Gimmick To Trap Students?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin Amid Ukraine War

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row