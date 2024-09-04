International

4 Ukrainian Ministers Resign As Zelenskyy Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle

There was no immediate reaction from the government to the offers of resignation, and it remains unclear whether any of the four ministers will be moved to other senior positions

4 Ukrainian Ministers Resign As Zelenskyy Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle
Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to parliament late Tuesday, ahead of an expected government reshuffle, according to the speaker's office.

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna; Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin — who has played a prominent role in boosting arms production — Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, and Minister of the Environment Ruslan Strilets all submitted their resignation.

There was no immediate reaction from the government to the offers of resignation, and it remains unclear whether any of the four ministers will be moved to other senior positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had indicated last week that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, while the head of his party in parliament said Tuesday that half of the current ministers were likely to be replaced.

Ukraine is facing new major challenges in the war, as it struggles to hold back Russian gains in the east of the country and seeks to disrupt Moscow's plans with its recent incursion into the neighboring Kursk region.

