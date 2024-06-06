International

'4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive

A Nepal Army team found four dead bodies and one human skeleton of the climbers from its cleaning expedition that covered Mount Everest.

Instagram/everester.raj | X/@northerner_the
Recently, a clip posted on social media of the traffic jam on Everest went viral. Photo: Instagram/everester.raj | X/@northerner_the
info_icon

Amid concerns over "traffic jam" and piling "garbage" on top of the world - the Mount Everest - Nepal Army has reportedly removed remains of five climbers and 11,000 kgs of waste from the world's tallest peak as part of the almost two-month-long ‘Mountain Cleaning Campaign 2024,’ the fourth such expedition since its launch in 2019.

The Army team found four dead bodies and one human skeleton of the climbers from its cleaning expedition that covered Mt Everest, the highest mountain at 8848.86 metres, Mt Lhotse, and Mt Nuptse areas near the Everest Base Camp, according to a news agency PTI report.

This comes amid viral videos and pictures of "traffic jam" - long queues of climbers - on top of Mount Everest, which has been reported to be the aftermath of a recent incident in which British climber Daniel Paterson, 39, and his Nepali guide Pas Tenji Sherpa, 23, were dragged down the side of the mountain after a chunk of hardened snow overhanging the edge of a cliff suddenly fell.

One of the many clips posted on social media of the traffic jam on Everest was captioned: "Mt. Everest is not a joke and in fact, quite a serious climb." The clip was posted on Instagram by Rajan Dwivedi on May 20, which showed him waiting in a single line with dozens of climbers behind him trying to make the summit.

‘Mountain Cleaning Campaign’

The Nepal Army had announced the ‘Mountain Cleaning Campaign’ on April 7 with an aim to keep a check on human-made pollution in the mighty Himalayas, especially in the fragile and vulnerable high-altitude region, in the era of changing climate.

That day, the start of the Spring Climbing Season for Everest, the Army had announced to bring back 10 tonnes and five bodies lying at Mt Everest by its 12-member team led by Maj Aditya Karki.

The team was to be assisted by an 18-member Sherpa team. The expedition was flagged off on April 11.

'4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton'

Chief of the Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma, during an event to celebrate the successful closing of the 55-day campaign in Kathmandu on Wednesday, the World Environment Day, said: “Despite the adverse weather and conditions, around 11,000 kgs of garbage, four human corpses, and one skeleton were collected during this campaign.”

The Army chief also honoured members of the mountain cleaning campaign, including supporting Sherpa guides, for their valuable contribution to collecting the garbage and human remains.

The biodegradable waste was brought to Namche Bazaar below the Everest Base Camp and handed to the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) for proper treatment.

The non-biodegradable waste and bodies/skeleton was brought to Kathmandu.

The cleaning team also successfully climbed Mount Everest, MyRepublica portal reported, adding that since the campaign was launched in 2019, as many as 12 dead bodies and 180 metric tonnes of garbage have been collected from these mountain areas, including the Mt Everest peak.

