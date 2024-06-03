Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities

2006- In 2006, British mountaineer David Sharp tragically lost his life near the summit of Mount Everest while climbing alone and without supplemental oxygen. On reaching 8,600 metres he faced exhaustion and his health started deteriorating. He sought shelter in the "Green Boots Cave" but couldn’t regain strength to continue on further. Over the course of the day, numerous climbers passed him on their way to and from the summit. Despite being frostbitten and unable to move Sharp received little to no help from these climbers, who were likely dealing with their own exhaustion and the harsh conditions of the "death zone." He died on May 15, 2006, approximately ten days after starting the climb. The incident ignited a debate within the mountaineering community, raising ethical concerns and questioning the norms of ambition, camaraderie, and unwritten codes among climbers.