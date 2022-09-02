Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

 Myanmar Court Sentences Suu Kyi To 3 Years For Voting Fraud

It also imperils the survival of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party following the government's explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi t
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi t AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:27 am

A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years' imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.

The ruling adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offenses.

It also imperils the survival of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party following the government's explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Suu Kyi's party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory. The military seized power from Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, 2021, saying it acted because of alleged widespread voter fraud. Independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Two senior members of Suu Kyi's former government were co-defendants in the case and also received three-year prison sentences. 

Tags

International Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Voting Fraud Corruption National League For Democracy Party
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout