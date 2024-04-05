Angioplasty of the legs, also known as peripheral angioplasty or percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA), is a minimally invasive procedure commonly performed by vascular surgeons to treat Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) or venous diseases. The blood vessels of the extremities (arteries – carrying oxygenated blood from the heart, veins – carrying deoxygenated blood back to the heart) excluding the ones supplying the heart may get blocked acutely or chronically leading to some symptoms, as detailed below, which can be opened by minimally invasive endovascular techniques by Vascular and Endovascular specialists. In this article, we'll delve into the intricacies of angioplasty of the legs, its procedure, its benefits, and the crucial role played by vascular surgeons in its execution.