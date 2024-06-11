Healthcare Spotlight

Dr (Lt Col) Abhay Singh (Retd) - Nutrition For Hair Health: What To Eat To Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss, medically termed alopecia, is a common concern affecting millions worldwide.

Dr (Lt Col) Abhay Singh (Retd)
info_icon

While genetics, hormonal changes, and medical conditions play significant roles, emerging research suggests that diet may also influence hair health and loss.1

Proteins: Because the hair shaft is composed almost entirely of protein, namely, keratin, the protein component of the diet is critical for the production of normal, healthy hair. Constituent amino acids such as cysteine and methionine, from which the hair follicle can build up the keratin, can be consumed.2

Iron: Iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, particularly in certain groups like premenopausal women and vegans. Replenishing iron stores through dietary modification and supplementation may prevent hair loss and promote regrowth.3,4

Carbohydrates: The rate of mitosis is sensitive to the calorific value of the diet, provided mainly by carbohydrates. Calorie restriction affects the energy supply to the hair follicle, which can lead to hair loss.2,4

Vitamins: Vitamins A, C, and E act as antioxidants, shielding hair follicles from oxidative stress. Biotin and niacin, part of the B vitamin family, aid hair growth and deter thinning. Adequate vitamin D levels are vital for healthy follicles. Supplementation has shown hair regrowth benefits for those deficient.4

Other Micronutrients: Adequate zinc levels are vital for immune function and protein synthesis in hair follicles, aiding growth and recovery. Selenium deficiency and oxidative stress are additional factors associated with hair loss.3,4

To conclude,

It is a well-evidenced fact that the quantity and quality of hair are closely related to the nutritional state of an individual.2 If you think you may be experiencing hair loss due to a nutrient deficiency, talk with a healthcare professional. They may suggest you get a blood test to assess your micronutrient levels and rule out deficiencies.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Brief History Of RSS In India 
  2. Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum' In Post-Poll Remarks
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu
  4. Woman Trekker From Maharashtra Dies In Manali
  5. Haryana CM Informed Water Being Provided To Delhi As Per Allocated Share: L-G Saxena
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK
  3. India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match
  4. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  5. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
World News
  1. 'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi
  2. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  3. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu