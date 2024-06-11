Elections

TN Bypoll: DMK Fields Agriculture Workers Wing Functionary As Its Nominee

In a party release, Stalin said Siva, secretary of the DMK's agriculture workers wing, with the support of alliance parties, will contest the byelection

CM Stalin | File Photo
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced his party's functionary Anniyur Siva as the party candidate for the July 10 bypoll to Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

In a party release, Stalin said Siva, secretary of the DMK's agriculture workers wing, with the support of alliance parties, will contest the byelection.

Congress, the Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML are among the allies of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK.

Villupuram district DMK leader N Pugazhenthi, (71), who represented Vikravandi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed away on April 6, 2024, necessitating the bypoll.

