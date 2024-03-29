2005 : Jharkhand holds its first state assembly elections. JMM allies itself with Congress and RJD with the parties winning 17, 9, and 7 seats, respectively in the state assembly. Both BJP and the JMM-INC-RJD alliance fail to prove majority and Shibu Soren is invited by the Governor to form the government after rounds of political bargaining to prove majority, and become chief minister. The Soren Government lasts less than two weeks in office, however, losing a confidence vote in the legislature, followed by resignation.