1973: Kurmi leader Binod Bihari Mahato leading the Shivaji Samaj merges with the santhals led by Shibu Soren and the Marxist Coordination Committee led by AK Roy to formally form the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) demanding Jharkhand statehood, on the birthday of tribal leader Birsha Munda. Mahato became president of the party and Soren became its general secretary.
1980-85: The leftists pull out of JMM, following JMM’s decision to ally with Congress for the 1980 Bihar Assembly Elections, winning 11 seats. The JMM won its first Lok Sabha seat in 1980. In the 1985 Bihar Assembly Elections, the JMM won 9 seats.
Advertisement
1986: Dissatisfied, a group of young members of JMM form the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).
1987: Following factional problems inside the party, the Jharkhand Coordination Committee is formed including leaders like Shibu Soren, Simon Marandi, Sahilendra Mahato and AJSU leaders like Suraj Singh Besra to intensify the fight for a separate state of Jharkhand. JMM pulls out of the committee.
1991: Binod Bihari Mahato passes away.
1996-1999: Over the stretch of three Lok Sabha Elections, JMM fail to perform from the state, winning only a solitary seat in ‘96 and failing to get any in the following consecutive Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
2000: Jharkhand is formed, but JMM fails to make headway into the assembly with BJP dominating the house and Babulal Marandi becoming the first CM of Jharkhand.
2004: In the Lok Sabha elections, JMM with its alliance partners CPI, RJD and Congress perform well, winning 13 out of 14 seats from the state.
2005 : Jharkhand holds its first state assembly elections. JMM allies itself with Congress and RJD with the parties winning 17, 9, and 7 seats, respectively in the state assembly. Both BJP and the JMM-INC-RJD alliance fail to prove majority and Shibu Soren is invited by the Governor to form the government after rounds of political bargaining to prove majority, and become chief minister. The Soren Government lasts less than two weeks in office, however, losing a confidence vote in the legislature, followed by resignation.
2008: JMM set up a coalition government in August 2008, following defection of assembly members from other parties to it. Soren begins his second term as chief minister but the government lasts until January 2009, falling after Soren fails to win an assembly seat in a by-election within the required six months after being appointed.
2009: JMM decides to fight state assembly elections without any alliances. JMM wins 18 seats and is able to form a government in December, with support from four other parties, including the BJP. Shibu Soren becomes chief minister.
2010: Government collapses in June with BJP withdrawing support. JMM and the BJP form another coalition government after the government collapses. BJP assumes the chief minister’s position, while Shibu Soren's son, Hemant, becomes deputy chief minister.
Advertisement
2013: JMM-BJP government falls in January with JMM withdrawing support following BJP's refusal to agree to JMM’s demand of appointing Hemant Soren as chief minister. State goes into President’s rule. JMM with the support of INC, RJD and other independents form new coalition government after six months, with Hemant Soren becoming CM for the first time.
2014: Congress, JMM and other allies lose to BJP in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Baburam Das becomes the CM.
2019: JMM in alliance with Congress and RJD win the assembly elections with 47 seats to NDA’s 25. Hemat Soren becomes the CM of the state for the second time.
Advertisement
2020: Jharkhand government convenes a special Assembly session, unanimously passing a resolution to recognise Sarna religion and include it as a separate code in the Census of 2021.
2023: Becomes a part of the opposition INDIA bloc.
2024: Hemant Soren gets arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Resigns before arrest with Champai Soren becoming the new CM of Bihar. Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Hemant, resigns from party, joining BJP.