Sikkim CM Tamang, SDF Chief Chamling, Among 146 Candidates In Fray For Assembly elections

SDF vice president and the former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia is trying his luck from Barfung (BL) seat in Namchi district where he is being challenged by the SKM's RD Bhutia in a quadrangular contest. Sikkim unit BJP president and the sitting MLA D R Thapa is contesting from Upper Burtuk assembly constituency where the SKM's Kala Rai is other prominent candidate.