Priyanka Says Free And Fair Polls Will ‘Uproot’ NDA In Bihar

At a Bihar rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of neglecting the poor and women, saying the BJP seeks votes in the name of religion instead of development.

Priyanka Gandhi at poll rally in Bihars Govindganj
Priyanka Says Free And Fair Polls Will 'Uproot' NDA In Bihar
Summary
  • Priyanka Gandhi claimed the NDA government would be removed if elections in Bihar are conducted freely and fairly.

  • She accused BJP leaders of prioritising religion over development to win votes.

  • Slamming the state’s poor infrastructure, she alleged that 27 bridges had collapsed in Bihar over the past three years.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asserted that if the Bihar assembly polls are conducted in a free and fair manner, the NDA government will be uprooted, and replaced by a dispensation that would work for the poor, women and the youth.

Vadra, addressing a poll rally here, alleged that the NDA government has no respect for the people of Bihar, who contributed immensely for the development of the nation.

“BJP leaders urge people to vote for the NDA in the name of religion, and not for development. If this election is free and fair, the people of Bihar will uproot this government and vote for one that will work for the poor, women and the youth,” she said.

Slamming the NDA government for “poor infrastructure” in the state, the Congress leader also claimed that “27 bridges have collapsed in the last three years” in Bihar. 

