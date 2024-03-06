'Raebareli Is Calling': Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Electoral Debut From UP's Sonia Gandhi's Bastion|Details

It is widely speculated that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her electoral debut from the party's Uttar Pradesh stronghold of Raebareli, a seat that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won for three times.
This big development came after Sonia Gandhi's withdrawal from Raebareli, a seat she has won five times in the past, including in 2019.
Speculations were invited by former party supremo Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha-to-Rajya Sabha shift as it signalled a significant change in party leadership before the general election. While making the move, senior Gandhi also made an emotional appeal to Raebareli's voters.
Amid the speculations, several posters were seen in Raebareli this week urging the grand old party to name Ms Gandhi Vadra as its candidate for the prestigious seat.
"Take Congress' development work forward, Raebareli is calling... Priyanka Gandhiji, please come," the posters said. The Congress has now responded to that call.