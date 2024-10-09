PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the Bharatiya Janata Party and its workers' efforts in winning the Haryana Assembly elections and for the improved vote share in Jammu and Kashmir polls. He reaffirmed the commitment to work towards people's faith in the party's developmental goals and good governance.
HARYANA
"Today in Haryana the guarantee of development has outweighed the medicine of lies. The people of Haryana have created new history," he said while addressing a massive gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
PM Modi assured the people of Haryana that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their aspirations.
Noting that Haryana has had 13 elections so far and in 10 of these polls, the government changed every five years. "But what the people of Haryana have done this time is unprecedented. This is the first time that a government which has completed two terms of five years each has got a chance again in Haryana," Modi said.
Taking a swipe at its main rival in the state, the Prime Minister said that the BJP has given "freedom from the misrule of Congress", which is why the people of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been blessing the party for over two decades.
He said that most of the states in the country have displayed a "No Entry" board for the grand old Congress party. "Earlier Congress used to think that whether it works or not, people still vote for it. But now the Congress' secret has been revealed. His box has become round," the PM added.
Sharpening his attack on the grand old party, Modi said that Congress considers power to be its "birthright", adding that the party becomes "like a fish without water" when it is not in government.
Modi accused the Congress of spreading the "poison of caste" in the nation, saying that those who were born with a silver spoon want to make "the poor fight in the name of caste".
"Our Dalit, backward and tribal community should not forget that it is the Congress which has oppressed them the most. It is the Congress which deprived them of food, water, and shelter for so many decades," he added.
PM Modi noted that "the royal family of Congress" declared that it will surely end reservation and said "by snatching the reservation of Dalits and backward classes, they wanted to give it to their vote bank", adding that the grand old party was going to do the same in Haryana as well.
"Congress is trying to weaken the country by spreading anarchy, and therefore they are instigating different sections of the society. The country saw how they tried to instigate the farmers, but the farmers of Haryana gave Congress a befitting reply, showing that they stand with the country and the BJP," Modi said.
He also expressed gratitude towards the BJP workers for their hard work and for serving the people. In a post on X about the Haryana polls, the PM wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude from Haryana! I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again. This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations."
"My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest, but have also taken our agenda of development to them. This is the result of which BJP has got this historic victory in Haryana," he wrote in his X post in Hindi.
JAMMU & KASHMIR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the historic elections that were held in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, saying after decades of waiting, the electoral process was held in a peaceful manner. "This is a victory for the Constitution of India, a victory for the democracy of India," he said.
Modi even congratulated the National Conference and its allies for emerging victorious in Jammu and Kashmir as people gave them more votes. However, he noted that the BJP emerged as the largest party in the Union Territory in terms of vote share.
PM Modi said that the J&K election was historic in more than one way. "The election was the first to be held after the complete implementation of India's constitution. After seven decades of Independence, many sections of the society didn't have the right to vote. In this election, they got the opportunity to vote for the first time. Many people claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir would burn if Article 370 was abrogated. However, it didn't, it blossomed," Modi said during his address at the BJP HQ.
He reaffirmed his and the BJP's commitment towards the "4 pillars for a developed India" -- farmers, youth, women and the poor.
"Be it Jammu Kashmir or Haryana, we are moving ahead towards building a developed India on the strength of development of these four pillars. Empowering them is the priority of BJP," the PM asserted.
In his post on X about the J&K polls, the PM wrote that these elections have been very special as it was the first time after the removal of Article 370 and 35(A), and there was a high voter turnout. "I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this," he said.
Expressing his proud feeling about the BJP's performance in the Union Territory, PM Modi thanked all those who voted for the party and placed their trust in them. "I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas," he added.
"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Modi reiterated his wishes in his X post.
J&K, Haryana Election Results
In Haryana, the BJP is set to return for a third straight term after bagging 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The party's main rival in the state, the Indian National Congress, secured 37 seats.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to return as the state government's top chair.
Meanwhile, key Congress candidates like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and wrestler Vinesh Phogat won from their respective seats.
Voting took place in a single phase in Haryana on October 5 for which votes were counted and results were declared on Tuesday, October 8.
Jammu and Kashmir on the other hand has not gotten its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the Assembly election by winning 48 of the 90 Assembly seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to secure 29 seats, most of which were from the Jammu region.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened its first seat account in the Union Territory as Mehraj Malik, the party's Doda candidate won the Assembly seat by a margin of 4,538 votes.
Voting in Jammu and Kashmir was held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The vote-counting and declaration of results took place on Tuesday, October 8.