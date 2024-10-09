PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory

PM Modi said that the J&K election was historic in more than one way. "The election was the first to be held after the complete implementation of India's constitution. After seven decades of Independence, many sections of the society didn't have the right to vote. In this election, they got the opportunity to vote for the first time. Many people claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir would burn if Article 370 was abrogated. However, it didn't, it blossomed," Modi said during his address at the BJP HQ.