Modi Must Release 'White Paper' On Funds Released By Centre To Bengal Under PM Awas Yojana: Abhishek

Banerjee said if Modi could prove that his government has provided a single penny to Bengal for the scheme, he would cease campaigning for party candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Abhishek Banerjee urged PM Modi to release a 'White Paper' detailing the funds allocated by the Centre to West Bengal
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a 'White Paper' detailing the funds allocated by the Centre to West Bengal under the 'PM Awas Yojana' over the past three to four years.

"The central government has conspired not to release funds for the people of Bengal. I would urge the PM that instead of giving lectures, he must release a 'White Paper' detailing the funds disbursed to the people of Bengal for the Awas Yojana," Banerjee said while speaking at an election rally in support of party candidate Asit Pal.

