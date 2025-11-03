Memory Bank: Setting Up Of The Bihar Museum And Working Around Bureaucracy

In this memoir, retired IAS officer Anjani Kumar Singh who is currently the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Bihar and Director General of the Bihar Museum, shares his experiences of governance and development work, and of setting up the splendid Bihar Museum

A
Anjani Kumar Singh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anjani Kumar Singh, One Life Is Enough, Bihar governance, IAS memoir, Bihar Election 2025
If someone has become rich and successful it can only be because he has used foul means—I understood this very early in my tenure. Photo: Book Cover
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former IAS officer Anjani Kumar Singh writes on Bihar’s governance and work ethics from decades in public service.

  • He highlights challenges of bureaucracy, suspicion around integrity, and difficulties in attracting industry.

  • Singh shares lessons from projects like the Bihar Museum, calling for trust between government and contractors.

There was one big thing I could not achieve during my long term in the Bihar IAS. Some attempts were made but they did not succeed. Bihar had a convention by which it was more important to appear honest than to actually be honest. If someone were to earn money by his hard work, he would not get the kind of respect he would earn in other, developed places. It is assumed that good earnings have bad roots. If someone has become rich and successful it can only be because he has used foul means—I understood this very early in my tenure.

In those days, I was the District Officer of Vaishali and the Managing Director of the Industrial Development Authority. As part of my remit in the latter role, I was responsible for bringing in good industries to the area. They were to be provided with facilities and their problems had to be resolved. But whenever I met with an industrialist, I made it a practice to have another official from the Administrative Service there. It raised doubts if one met with an industrialist alone. I had the same problem when I was working with the Bihar Industries department.

Once, a prominent industrialist wanted to invest in Bihar and meet with the Chief Secretary. He invited him to lunch at the Maurya Hotel to talk things over. I was surprised when the Chief Secretary refused the offer. He told me that having lunch with an industrialist in a five-star hotel would generate unnecessary suspicion. It was rather startling to me to think that even a five-hundred-rupee lunch was seen as enough reason to cast aspersions on someone’s honesty or to make the assumption that he/she was being influenced.

Related Content
Related Content
Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet - Rupa Publications
Book Excerpt| Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballot

BY Rajesh Singh

I asked the Chief Secretary how it came to be that his office had neither a waiting room nor a toilet. I was aware that in many States, the Chief Secretary of Industry would not just meet with the representatives of industry but also receive them at the airport. Their entire focus was to impress the industrialists with ease of business and to offer them such facilities as it would bring investments into the State.

At that time, there were many States that were doing their best to attract investments. This led to benefits not just for the State but also for the government. Bihar, however, led the States in the way it mistreated representatives of industry. These were seen as people on the make. The business sanvedak (contractor) had the reputation of wanting to make a lot of money for themselves and were also poor on delivery. It was supposed to be a hugely profitable business, and therefore, it was very difficult for any sanvedak or supplier to get any money out of the government.

There were hundreds of ways in which money that was due could be left unpaid or at least, the payment dramatically slowed down. And at each level, someone had to be paid off to get a sum that was due. One of the officials high up in the hierarchy made an attempt to improve the dignity of the sanvedak and the supplier. A joint training was organised. Their complaints were heard and a scheme to reward good work was put in place.

Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet - Rupa Publications
Book Excerpt| Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballot

BY Rajesh Singh

When I joined the Department of Education, someone in the Basic Infrastructure Authority got together with the Managing Director and worked out a new scheme of payment. In this scheme, a representative had to go to the location of the work, shoot photographs on his/her mobile and load these updates on the computer. These were examined and the money would be deposited in the account. No one had to keep coming to the department to collect dues. Even when I was in the Department of Education, I had dealings with sanvedaks and suppliers whose payments I made on the spot for events like Bihar Day and the National Youth Festival.

When for instance, huge tents had to be put up in Gandhi Maidan, the appointed suppliers would receive 20 per cent of their payment in advance. This put some heart into them and they worked with a will and delivered work on time. In a similar fashion, I paid artists 50 per cent of their fees at the time of signing. The other half was handed over just before they went on stage.

When it was decided to pay Subodh Gupta one crore rupees, I made an advance payment of 50 lakhs. My colleagues in the department pointed out that if the artist were to die before delivering, recovery would mean legal proceedings. The other point they raised was that it was only after the goods/services were found adequate upon inspection that payment could be made. I explained that these should be changed and there should be some trust between the government and its contractors and suppliers.

This was the way we worked with the Bihar Museum project and it was totally justified. I kept monthly tabs on the work. Generally, the government Inspector would find fault with the work and let the contractors have it. But my major concern was with the work and the payments. The contractors and suppliers had begun to trust us and it was important for the department to ensure that payments were made before the meetings. If the department did not release the allotment or the engineers did not give their approvals, things could get very bad.

Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva - null
Book Review | Janaki Bakhle's Savarkar And The Making Of Hindutva

BY Aejaz Ahmad

Many of the artworks meant for the Bihar Museum were being constructed abroad. The officials would review the work and make the payment based on how much of the work had been completed. And so, the job was done well and delivered on time. But it was not possible to bring about a holistic change in the change in the way payments were made since the bureaucracy was set in its ways and those ways had hardened over time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

    2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

    3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

    4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

    5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

    2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

    3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

    4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

    5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

    Badminton News

    1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

    2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

    3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

    4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

    5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

    2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

    3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

    4. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

    5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

    Entertainment News

    1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

    2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

    3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

    4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

    5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

    US News

    1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

    2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

    3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

    4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

    5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

    World News

    1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

    2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

    3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

    4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

    5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

    Latest Stories

    1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

    2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

    3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

    4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

    5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

    6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

    7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

    8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote