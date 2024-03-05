Elections 2024 LIVE: Calcutta HC's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Resigns Amid Buzz Of Fighting LS Polls On BJP Ticket

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court has resigned amid speculation that he might be contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had hit headlines in January after accused brother judge Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court division bench of pandering to the interests of West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) to overrule his order for a CBI probe.

Justice Gangopadhyay had in January directed the CBI to launch an investigation into alleged irregularities in the issuance of caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category seats. He had passed the order on a plea by MBBS aspirant Itisha Soren alleging irregularities in the admission process for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

The West Bengal government rushed to the division bench and imposed an interim stay on the order passed by Justice Gangopadhyay. A defiant Justice Gangopadhyay took up the matter the same day and asked the Advocate General how a stay order could have been passed without a memo of appeal and the impugned order in place.