Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of AAP Candidates For All States And UTs

Among the key leaders of the AAP, whose government is currently at the national capital—Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat.

PTI
AAP leaders during a rally. (File photo) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced names of 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for will take place in seven phases from April 19 till June 1.

The whole country is divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies , each one of which elects one member. The term of the Lok Sabha, unless dissolved, is five years from the date appointed for its first meeting.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Outlook Web Bureau

While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on April 19, Phase 2 to 7 have been scheduled for: April 25, May 7, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

AAP which began as a political 'start-up' based on the idea of the anti-corruption movement 12 years ago, will pitch the performance of its governments in Delhi and Punjab and its achievements.

Among the key leaders of the AAP, whose government is currently at the national capital—Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat. 

BY Outlook Web Bureau

AAp Candidates Full List 2024

Full State-Wise List Of AAP Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

1. Delhi

  • Somnath Bharti from New Delhi

  • Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi

  • Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi

  • Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi

2. Haryana

Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra

3. Punjab

  • Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala

  • Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur

  • Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar

  • Gurmeet Singh Khundian from Bathinda

  • Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib

  • Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar

  • Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot

  • Gurpreet Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib

  • Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur

  • Malwinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib

