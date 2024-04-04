The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced names of 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for will take place in seven phases from April 19 till June 1.
The whole country is divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies , each one of which elects one member. The term of the Lok Sabha, unless dissolved, is five years from the date appointed for its first meeting.
While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on April 19, Phase 2 to 7 have been scheduled for: April 25, May 7, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Advertisement
AAP which began as a political 'start-up' based on the idea of the anti-corruption movement 12 years ago, will pitch the performance of its governments in Delhi and Punjab and its achievements.
Among the key leaders of the AAP, whose government is currently at the national capital—Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat.
AAp Candidates Full List 2024
Full State-Wise List Of AAP Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
1. Delhi
Somnath Bharti from New Delhi
Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi
Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi
Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi
2. Haryana
Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra
Advertisement
3. Punjab
Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar
Gurmeet Singh Khundian from Bathinda
Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib
Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar
Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot
Gurpreet Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib
Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur
Malwinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib