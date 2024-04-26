Elections

Karnataka Officers Wear Special Sarees To Encourage Voting

Chamarajanagar is among the 14 Lok Sabha segments, where voting is underway in Karnataka on Friday.

Advertisement

PTI
Karnataka Officers Wear Special Sarees To Encourage Voting Photo: PTI
info_icon

Eight senior women officers of district administration wore specially-designed silk sarees sporting a message that seeks to encourage voter participation which came in for all-round praise.

Chamarajanagar is among the 14 Lok Sabha segments, where voting is underway in Karnataka on Friday.

The eight included Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, who is also the Election Officer for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, who sported a message "Chunavana Parva-Deshada Garva" (festival of election is the country's pride) on their sarees.

"The hand-woven silk sarees are to promote traditional weavers and weaving industry that Chamarajanagar is known for, and also to create awareness about voting," Nag told PTI.

Advertisement

The other officers, who wore these sarees with shades of green and blue, included an Additional Commissioner, three Assistant Returning Officers and two Tahsildars.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: India Clinches 6 Medals In Asian U-20 Athletics Meet On Day 2
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know