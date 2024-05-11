J&K Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Section 144 In Pulwama, Party Workers Detained, Says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Two days ahead of polling in Jammu and Kashmir during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that Section 144 was imposed in Pulwama district. Furthermore, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also brought up accusation of 'fixing' the polls against the authorities by harassing and detaining her party workers in Pulwama.
Pulwama, as part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, will go into polls on May 13 in the fourth phase. In Pulwama, Mufti is part of a triangular fight against National Conference's (NC) Mian Altaf and the Apni Party’s Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.
JK Lok Sabha elections 2024: What all did Mufti say?
"Section 144 has been imposed in Pulwama district, which is unprecedented. It has not happened before. Restrictions are imposed where the elections are to take place and that too till the time of the conclusion of polls," Mufti said while addressing a presser in Srinagar.
The local administration has also been accused of trying to repeat the results of the 1987 elections, which were allegedly rigged.
Section 144 in Pulwama: What did the authorities say?
According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC)/ District Magistrate (DM) of Pulwama, the imposition of Section 144 is a routine procedure followed to maintain law and order in the district.
"ECI guidelines mandate specific SOPs for the last 72 hours and last 48 hours. Under Section 126 and Section 130 of Representation of People's Act 1951 and SOPs edition 2 Para 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.1.3 mandate issuing of Order under Section 144 CrPC. Such orders have been issued by other districts also who went to polls/ are going to polls", Pulwama DC said.
"The restrictions apply to specific activities related to campaign etc, being silent period. Restrictions relate to only specified points in order and not general restrictions," it added.