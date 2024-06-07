'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet

The NDA meeting took place on Friday to formally elect PM-elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance for him to be able to take oath as Prime Minister on June 9 for the third straight term. Photo: PTI

