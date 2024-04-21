Empty Chairs For Kejriwal, Soren; Osama-Gabbar Swipe At Modi: All About INDIA Bloc’s 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally'

Top leaders from the INDIA bloc assembled today at the 'Ulgulan Nyay rally' in Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground in a joint show of strength amid Lok Sabha elections. The focus remained on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Ulgulan: ‘Ulugulan’, which means revolution, was coined during Birsa Munda’s fight against the British for the rights of the tribals.
The rally saw the participation of prominent figures from the INDIA alliance, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and Jharkhand CM Champai Soren.
Advertisement
A total of 28 political parties participated in the rally. Notable absentee was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was scheduled to attend the rally but was unable to do so due to sudden illness.
With Lok Sabha elections underway in India, the BJP-led NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a stronger majority, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.
Empty Chairs For Jailed Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren
Advertisement
Two empty chairs - one each for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren - were kept on stage as the INDIA bloc organised the mega rally.
Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. Arvind Kejriwal faced arrest on March 21 by the same central agency in relation to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Despite the absence of the JMM executive president and AAP supremo, their wives Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal were present on the dais.
WHO SAID WHAT?
Modi Speaking On Corruption Is Like Osama And Gabbar Preaching Non-Violence: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "He put Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he speaks on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence."
Singh also referred to a fictional 'Modi washing powder' that supposedly cleans corruption, as a way of mocking the government's anti-corruption stance.
"INDIA alliance will work for India and Modi ji will work for Adani. BJP misleads people by giving slogans like '400 paar', '200 paar' in Bengal, '35 paar' in Delhi, '65 paar' in Jharkhand. '400 paar' slogan is farzi. This time you should tell them 'Tadi paar, tadi paar'," he added.
Advertisement
‘Arvind Kejriwal Is An IITan, He Could've Gone Abroad, But..’: Wife Sunita
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, highlighted her husband's commitment to serving the nation: "Arvind Kejriwal has no desire for power. He just wants to serve the nation. He wants to make the country no.1."
“They've put Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren in jail. They've put them in jail without them being proven guilty. This is a dictatorship. What is the fault of my husband? Is it providing good education, health facilities? Patriotism is in his blood. He is an IITan, he could've gone abroad, but he prioritises patriotism. As IRS, he took leaves to do public service. He has put his life at stake for people,” she said.
Advertisement
PM Modi Is A Great Actor: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy CM, accused the NDA government of neglecting states with non-BJP governments, stating, "Since 2014, the BJP-led NDA government is in power at the Centre. The NDA wants its rule in all the states, and it is showing a step-motherly attitude towards states where there is a non-BJP government."
Yadav also took a dig against PM Modi saying, "PM Modi is a great actor. Even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan fail in front of PM Modi's acting skills."