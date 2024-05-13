Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said during a roadshow on the outskirts of Rajouri, “The current election is not meant for power or roads. It is about the decision taken in 2019, which we believe was wrong. Our identity, our land, our jobs, our land—they want to snatch away everything from us.”

Locals fear that the central government's move to allow outsiders to settle permanently in the region after the abrogation of article 370 will alter the Muslim-majority state's demographics. The valley is home to over 70 lakh people, with Muslims making up 97 per cent of the population, according to the 2011 census.

