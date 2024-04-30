Himachal Pradesh: Neither I Nor My Daughter, Dr Astha, Will Contest Lok Sabha Polls, Says Deputy CM

“As far as I am concerned, I do politics on my terms and with political calculations of my own. It’s not news to me that my name emerged at the top in a survey done by the party. It’s always there. I had fought five elections and all won with the highest victory margins successively. The point here is that my conditions at home are not congenial to fight the election. So is the case with Aastha Agnihotri” he said.