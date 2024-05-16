Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline

Fluxing identity

With Goa’s “Hindu identity” getting louder, marked by a distinct rise in saffron flags depicting Ram, Hanuman, and Shivaji festooned across many neighbourhoods and villages, both the minority (and fast-shrinking) Catholic population and the even smaller percentage of Muslims in Goa have felt the heat. While it is a misconception that Goa is a Christian majority state, Catholics do form a large minority population in Goa, making up about 25 per cent of the population as per the 2011 census. Radharao Gracias notes that the Catholic population has decreased a lot since then and especially after the BJP came to power in 2014. An increasing number of Catholic Goans have been opting to register as Portuguese citizens. Portugal allows those born in Goa before December 19, 1961—the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule—and two future generations the option to get Portuguese passports. By doing so, they lose the right to vote in India.