Elections 2024: BJP Expels Haryana Leaders For Taking The Independent Route, Cong Follows Suit

Son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and former power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and seven other leaders were expelled by the BJP for six years on Sunday, over their decision to contest the October 5 state Assembly polls as independent candidates.

haryana elections 2024
Son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and former power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala (R) and seven other leaders were expelled by BJP in Haryana on Sunday Photo: X/@ranjitchautala
info_icon

With just a few days left for Haryana to vote in the assembly election 2024, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have expelled several leaders for "anti-party" activities amid discontent in the parties over denial of tickets.

In other election news, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was taken ill as he suffered a "syncopal attack" at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Jasrota but resumed his speech after a brief halt and said he won't die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

The BJP, while wishing Kharge a speedy recovery, slammed him for dragging PM Modi into his "personal health matters."

Elections 2024 | Top Updates

Kharge Falls Ill: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, after being taken ill, resumed his speech after a brief halt and said he won't die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power. "When our government comes we will eliminate terrorism," Kharge said in a feeble voice and briefly halted following which his aides and others on the stage approached and helped him sit in a chair. Kharge was checked by doctors at the venue, with Congress leaders saying his health improved after being given medical help. "I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge said as he resumed his speech. "I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me."

Shah Slams Kharge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Congress president to enquire about his health and several other political leaders also wished him speedy recovery. Meanwhile Amit Shah, at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, slammed Kharge's remarks on PM Modi as "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful". Shah said "a bitter display of spite", Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing Modi from power. Shah Kharge's remarks showed how much hate and fear the Congress people have for PM Modi and that they are constantly thinking of him.

ALSO READ | 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'

Ranjit Chautala Among 8 Rrebels Expelled By Haryana BJP: Son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and former power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and seven other leaders were expelled by the BJP for six years on Sunday, over their decision to contest the October 5 state Assembly polls as independent candidates. Besides Chautala, Sandeep Garg (contesting the polls from Ladwa), Zile Ram Sharma (Assandh), Devender Kadian (Ganaur), Bachan Singh Arya (Safidon), Radha Ahlawat (Meham), Naveen Goel (Gurugram) and Kehar Singh Rawat (Hathin) have been expelled from the BJP.

ALSO READ | Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route

Several leaders of both the BJP and the Congress were upset over being denied tickets to contest the Assembly polls, but the parties have managed to pacify most of them.

Congress Also Expels Leaders: Congress also on Monday reported expelled 10 leaders, including Chitra Sarwara, Satvinder Rana, Kapoor Singh Narwal and Virender Ghoghrian among others, from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities. "The disciplinary committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the approval of the Hon'ble Congress president, has expelled the following individuals from the party for a period of six years due to anti-party activities," the Times of India quoted party's statement.

No Infighting In BJP, Says CM Saini: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday asserted that there is no infighting in the BJP and his party will form government for the third time as there are no takers for the Congress' "jhooth ki dukan". CM Saini also attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ahead of the second leg of the Congress leader's "Haryana Sankalp Yatra", terming it as "political tourism".

Change Those Who Talk About 'Changing' Constitution', Says Priyanka Gandhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi targeted the BJP government in Haryana on Monday and said the people of the state should change those who speak about "changing" the Constitution and "insult" them at every level. In her first poll rally for the October 5 assembly polls, she said the people of Haryana have always protected the country.

