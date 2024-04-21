Elections

Karnataka: Congress' 'Empty Mug' Ad In PM Modi's Rally Sparks Row, BJP counters | Details

The verbal clash between the BJP and Congress erupted after the 'empty mug' advertisement appeared in BJP's poll campaigning in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was pictured sitting next to Janata Dal (Secular) Party chief HD Deve Gowda at a rally with Deve Gowda holding a newspaper in his hand with its front page displaying the Congress's empty mug advertisement.

Advertisement

PTI
Karnataka: Congress-BJP war of words erupted over Congress' 'empty mug' newspaper ad that appeared in BJP's rally | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Days before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, a new political debate erupted in Karnataka on social media involving the ruling Congress party's 'empty mug' advertisement.

The verbal clash between the two parties erupted after the advertisement appeared in BJP's poll campaigning in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was pictured sitting next to Janata Dal (Secular) Party chief HD Deve Gowda at a rally with Deve Gowda holding a newspaper in his hand with its front page displaying the Congress's empty mug advertisement.

Campaigning Ends For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls - null
Campaigning Ends For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls, 48-Hour Silence Period Begins

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

About the 'empty mug' advertisement

In its poll advertisemen the, grand old party that featured an empty mug symbolising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre giving nothing but 'chombu' (Kannada slang for 'empty pot/mug') to the state government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | - PTI
BJP Takes ‘Rahulyaan’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Afraid To Contest From Amethi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Karnataka CM and Deputy CM's reactions

Posting a doctored image of PM Modi sitting with Deve Gowda, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on X, "Shri Devegowda showing the Art to the Artist."

Photo: Jheelam
info_icon

Besides the chief minister, Karnataka Depty CM DK Shivakumar, also shared the same picture on X, with the caption "poetic justice".

Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi | - PTI
'Congress Ke Shehzade Will Run Away.....': PM Modi's Sharp Attack On Rahul Gandhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

How did BJP react?

The BJP in its prompt reaction Taking to X, posted an edited picture of Siddaramaiah holding an 'empty pot' in 2013, and without one in 2023.

Photo: Jheelam
info_icon
Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final