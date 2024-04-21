Elections

Karnataka: Congress' 'Empty Mug' Ad In PM Modi's Rally Sparks Row, BJP counters | Details

The verbal clash between the BJP and Congress erupted after the 'empty mug' advertisement appeared in BJP's poll campaigning in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was pictured sitting next to Janata Dal (Secular) Party chief HD Deve Gowda at a rally with Deve Gowda holding a newspaper in his hand with its front page displaying the Congress's empty mug advertisement.