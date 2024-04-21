Karnataka: Congress' 'Empty Mug' Ad In PM Modi's Rally Sparks Row, BJP counters | Details

Days before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, a new political debate erupted in Karnataka on social media involving the ruling Congress party's 'empty mug' advertisement.
The verbal clash between the two parties erupted after the advertisement appeared in BJP's poll campaigning in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was pictured sitting next to Janata Dal (Secular) Party chief HD Deve Gowda at a rally with Deve Gowda holding a newspaper in his hand with its front page displaying the Congress's empty mug advertisement.
About the 'empty mug' advertisement
In its poll advertisemen the, grand old party that featured an empty mug symbolising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre giving nothing but 'chombu' (Kannada slang for 'empty pot/mug') to the state government.
Karnataka CM and Deputy CM's reactions
Posting a doctored image of PM Modi sitting with Deve Gowda, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on X, "Shri Devegowda showing the Art to the Artist."
Besides the chief minister, Karnataka Depty CM DK Shivakumar, also shared the same picture on X, with the caption "poetic justice".
How did BJP react?
The BJP in its prompt reaction Taking to X, posted an edited picture of Siddaramaiah holding an 'empty pot' in 2013, and without one in 2023.