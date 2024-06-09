Chandrababu Naidu’s Return To Andhra Pradesh

The BJP too has criticised Naidu in the past on multiple occasions. Home Minister Amit Shah had said in 2019 that they had ‘permanently shut the doors’ for the TDP. In his first address since the breakdown of alliance in 2018, the Prime Minister had said, “There are four truths about Naidu. First is his fear of loss in the coming elections. Second is he wants to promote his son in politics. The third is his personal wealth creation and fourth is his fear of the person standing in front of you, your chowdikar,” he said. “Ye baap-beta ki sarkar phir nahi aayegi.”