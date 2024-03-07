BJP Holds Late-Night Meeting Over Second List Of Candidates; Discusses Maharashtra Seat Formula | Details

In a late-night meeting that lasted for over six hours, the BJP top brass discussed the second list of candidates for 150-odd Lok Sabha seats, as per media reports. It has been told that the final call will be taken during a meeting of the party's election committee.

The second list is expected to be released by this weekend, about a week after the first list with 195 names.

Reportedly, the meeting was attended by BJP's core committees in eight states including Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.