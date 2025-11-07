Bihar: SC Rejects RJD Candidate Sweta Suman’s Plea Over Nomination Rejection

The Supreme Court refused to entertain Sweta Suman’s plea challenging the rejection of her nomination for the Mohania reserved seat in Bihar.
The bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai advised her to “file an election petition,” stating that courts cannot interfere once the election process begins.
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Sweta Suman, who had challenged the rejection of her nomination papers for the Mohania reserved assembly seat in Bihar over allegations of a "fake" caste certificate.
A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that once the election process has begun, courts cannot intervene in it.