Assembly Elections 2026: Man dies after casting vote in Kerala's Thrissur

Summary of this article
A 62-year-old man collapsed and died shortly after casting his vote at a polling station in Vaniampara.
The deceased, identified as Vinodan, had waited in queue for nearly an hour before voting.
He was rushed to a hospital after collapsing but was declared dead; police have initiated an investigation.
A 62-year-old man collapsed and died after casting his vote at Vaniampara on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Vinodan, a native of Ramanchira near Vaniampara, police said.
According to police, Vinodan had reached EKM UP School in Vaniampara in the morning to cast his vote.
After standing in the queue for nearly an hour, he exercised his franchise. While coming out of the polling station, he suddenly collapsed at around 10.45 am, police said.
Though people nearby rushed to help seat him on a chair, his condition worsened, police said.
An ambulance soon reached the spot and shifted him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead.
A case will be registered and investigation initiated into the incident, police said.