Elections

Amit Shah Holds Massive Roadshow In Bengaluru

Shah was accompanied in the vehicle by Bangalore South BJP Lok Sabha candidate and present MP Tejasvi Surya, veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive road show in this IT city, waving at an enthusiastic and large crowd along the route.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, the senior BJP leader greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places..

People showered flower petals, as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Swami Vivekananda Statue at Bommanahalli Circle towards Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus on Bannerghatta Road (scheduled ending place for road show) in the city, a BJP stronghold.

