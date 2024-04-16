Elections

2 Bihar Leaders Join Congress Ahead Of LS Polls

Congress' Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash and Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed both the leaders into the party fold.

Advertisement

File%20Image
2 Bihar Leaders Join Congress Ahead Of LS Polls Photo: File Image
info_icon

Senior leader of 'Vikassheel Swaraj Party' Prem Kumar Choudhary and an ophthalmologist Manish Kumar Yadav joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters here on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress' Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash and Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed both the leaders into the party fold.

"Today Prem Kumar Chaudhary ji and Dr Manish Kumar Yadav ji are taking the membership of the Indian National Congress. Along with this, Prem Choudhary ji is merging his 'Vikassheel Swaraj Party' with the Congress. The arrival of both will strengthen the party," Prakash said at a press conference.

Advertisement

Chaudhary has been working among the Nishad community, he said.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "The fishermen community is completely with the INDIA bloc. The arrival of both the leaders will further strengthen the organization of the Congress. I welcome both to the Congress fold."

Manish Kumar Yadav said he always had faith in the ideology of Congress.

"We will work together to strengthen the Congress Party," he said.

Choudhary said, "I assure you that we all will work for Congress with full strength."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported
  3. Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit
  4. Arunachal Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Ashok Singhal Hails Infrastructure Development In State
  5. Pakistan: Rain Fury Kills 49, Emergency Declared In Southwest
  6. Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Mumbai Court Sends The 2 Men Arrested To Police Custody
  7. Top Solo Female Travel Destinations In 2024 According To TimeOut
  8. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?