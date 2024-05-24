TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce results for Class 10, 12 at noon on May 24.
According to reports approximately 33, 000 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 23,700 students appeared for the Class 12 exams in 2024. appeared for this year’s board examinations.
TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Where To Check?
The students who have appeared for the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations under the tripura state board will be able to check their marks on on the official websites. The direct link to check marks will be available at 12.30 pm today.
tbse.tripura.gov.in
tripurainfo.com
TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2024: How To Check?
A step-by-step guide to check the results for Class 10 and 12 under Tripura state board.
1. Open the official website
2. Click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link on the home page
3. Provide the details including registration number or roll number, date of birth and click on submit
4. The result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the scorecard and take out a hard copy for further reference.
The Tripura board Class 10 or Madhyamik examination was held from March 2 to 23.
Class 12 or the Higher Secondary exams were held from March 1 to March 30.
The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be announced on Friday along with the TBSE class 10 and 12 results.