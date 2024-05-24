Education

TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in

According to reports approximately 33, 000 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 23,700 students appeared for the Class 12 exams in 2024. appeared for this year’s board examinations.

TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in
info_icon

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce results for Class 10, 12 at noon on May 24.

According to reports approximately 33, 000 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 23,700 students appeared for the Class 12 exams in 2024. appeared for this year’s board examinations.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Where To Check?

The students who have appeared for the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations under the tripura state board will be able to check their marks on on the official websites. The direct link to check marks will be available at 12.30 pm today.

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripurainfo.com

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2024: How To Check?

A step-by-step guide to check the results for Class 10 and 12 under Tripura state board.

1. Open the official website

2. Click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link on the home page

3. Provide the details including registration number or roll number, date of birth and click on submit

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the scorecard and take out a hard copy for further reference.

The Tripura board Class 10 or Madhyamik examination was held from March 2 to 23.

Class 12 or the Higher Secondary exams were held from March 1 to March 30.

The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be announced on Friday along with the TBSE class 10 and 12 results.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in
  2. 10-Year-Old Girl Ends Life After Mother Refuses To Take Her For Outing
  3. Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details
  4. Seven Booked For Conducting Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh
  5. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal Not Keen For Second Term?
  2. Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet
  3. Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  5. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
Sports News
  1. World Record Alert: Grandmother Becomes Oldest International Cricketer - Know Details Inside
  2. NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jaylen Brown Scores 40 To Give Boston Celtics 2-0 Lead
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  5. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis