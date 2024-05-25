Education

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results To Be Announced Soon | Check Date, Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board declared the Class 10 results on June 2 in 2023.

Rajasthan board class 10 results Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be announcing 10th Board results for the RBSE in June but the exact official date has not been declared yet.

The students who took the examinations will be able to check their results on the official website of the Rajasthan education board.

RBSE Class 10 Results: Where To Check?

The students will be able to check their Class 10 results on:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

  1. Open the official website

  2. On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 results' link

  3. Enter the details (eg. roll number, date of birth) and submit

  4. The results will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download the scorecard and take a print out for further reference

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam took place between March 7 and March 30, 2024, from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm. Similarly, the RBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik CWSN) exam occurred from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift, from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

