Kerala Board Announces Class 11th Result 2024: Steps To Check The Result Online

The Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the results of Class 11. The Board announced the Plus One (Class 11) Result 2024.
The students who had appeared for the the VHSE First Year Examination 2024 can check their scorecards from the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.
The Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education successfully conducted the Plus One annual examination for Science, Arts and Commerce, and Vocational) & VHSE from 15 February to 21 February 2024.
A huge number of students take part in the DHSE +1 (First Year) main exam.
Here is how to check Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Result 2024:
2: On the homepage, go to the Kerala DHSE +1 result section and click on it.
4: Enter the required information such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details.
5: The result will be displayed on the screen.
6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.